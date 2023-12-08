WhatsApp Expands View Once Feature to Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, has announced that it is expanding its View Once feature to include voice messages. This new feature allows users to send voice messages that will automatically disappear after the recipient listens to them. Similar to the View Once photos and videos, these voice messages will be marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

The addition of View Once voice messages provides users with another level of privacy and security. It is particularly useful for sharing sensitive information, planning surprises, or sending confidential details such as credit card information or streaming app credentials without the fear of them being recorded or shared.

WhatsApp sees View Once as part of its ongoing commitment to privacy innovation. The disappearing voice messages, like the self-destructing photos and videos, are protected with end-to-end encryption default, ensuring that only the intended recipient can listen to them. This feature will be rolled out to WhatsApp users globally in the coming days.

To send a View Once voice message on WhatsApp, simply open a chat window and tap and hold on the microphone icon in the bottom-right corner of the chatbox. Swipe up to lock the recording and tap on the stylized View Once icon. Once you’ve finished recording your message, tap send. After the recipient listens to the voice clip, it will disappear from the chat and be replaced with a text that reads “opened.”

It’s important to note that if the recipient does not open the View Once message within 14 days, it will automatically vanish from the chat. Additionally, users are not able to forward, save, star, or share voice messages that were sent or received with the View Once feature enabled.

WhatsApp’s expansion of the View Once feature to voice messages showcases its commitment to offering innovative privacy features to its users. The ability to send self-destructing voice messages adds another layer of privacy and security to the platform, ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential.