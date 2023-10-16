WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Added Account Security

WhatsApp has officially announced the introduction of passkeys support for its Android users, allowing them to use their device’s screen lock method, such as face, fingerprint, or device pin, to unlock their accounts. This new authentication feature adds an additional layer of security to the messaging app.

Previously, WhatsApp had provided users with the option to set a two-step verification pin and a fingerprint lock feature. These features will continue to be available in the app alongside the new passkeys support.

The passkeys support feature had been under testing with WhatsApp’s beta users, and its compatibility with Google’s Password Manager was confirmed in Google’s recent announcement. Although the feature is not yet live on the stable version of WhatsApp, it has been successfully implemented in the latest beta version for those enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program.

The signup process for passkeys support is simple and utilizes the screen lock method already used the user’s phone. During the signup process, users are informed that their newly created passkey will be stored in Google’s Password Manager, enabling its use on other devices where they are signed in to their Google account.

It remains uncertain whether the passkeys support feature will be made available through an app update or rolled out gradually via server push. Android users can anticipate the official release of this added account security measure, which will offer users more options to safeguard their WhatsApp accounts.

