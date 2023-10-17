WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Login for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp, the world’s leading instant messaging platform with over 2 billion active users, is introducing a new security feature that allows users to log in via passkeys. This feature replaces the traditional 2-factor authentication method and provides users with more options for securing their accounts.

Passkeys are a form of password-less login that enables users to sign into supported websites and apps using biometric authentication or facial recognition. These passkeys are stored on the user’s device and not on any server, making them less susceptible to online leaks and breaches.

The introduction of passkey login comes shortly after Google encouraged its users to adopt passkeys as a more secure login method. By allowing users to log in using face unlock, fingerprint authentication, or PIN, WhatsApp aims to provide a secure and convenient way for users to access their accounts.

The feature was first discovered in the Beta version of WhatsApp WABetaInfo in August. A hidden passkey setup menu was found, which stated that users would be able to verify their identity using either their fingerprint, face, or screen lock.

According to an official announcement WhatsApp, the passkey login feature will be initially rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks and months. The post mentioned that Android users will be able to log in securely using passkeys, ensuring that only their face, fingerprint, or PIN can unlock their WhatsApp accounts.

WhatsApp is not the only platform moving towards a password-less future. Apple also introduced its Passkeys at the WWDC event in June last year. Apple’s Passkeys allow users to create unique passkeys for each website using Face ID or Touch ID, which are securely synced across Apple devices.

With the introduction of passkey login, WhatsApp is taking another step towards enhancing the security and privacy of its users. By providing multiple authentication options and eliminating the need for traditional passwords, WhatsApp aims to offer a seamless and secure messaging experience to its massive user base.

