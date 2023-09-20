WhatsApp Announces New Features to Benefit Users and Businesses

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has recently revealed some new features that aim to provide “really useful” experiences for both individuals and businesses. These announcements were made during the company’s Conversations conference in Mumbai, as announced on Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp Channel.

One of the new features introduced is called WhatsApp Flows, which allows businesses to create customized experiences directly within chat conversations. With Flows, businesses can offer a range of services such as choosing a train seat, ordering meals, or booking appointments, all without the need to leave the chat. WhatsApp plans to make Flows available to businesses worldwide through the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks. This feature enables businesses to provide rich menus and customizable forms to cater to different customer needs.

Another notable addition is the ability to complete purchases directly within the chat. Initially rolled out in India, WhatsApp users can now add items to their cart and make payments using various methods, including supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. This feature aims to simplify the shopping experience integrating the payment process seamlessly into the messaging app.

To enhance user trust and security, WhatsApp is also introducing the concept of Meta Verification. This verification process allows businesses to demonstrate their authenticity to Meta, ensuring that users are engaging with genuine businesses. Verified businesses will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. Additionally, Meta Verified businesses will have access to premium features like custom WhatsApp pages that can be easily discovered via web search, as well as multi-device support for efficient customer response.

Meta plans to first test Meta Verification with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before expanding it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

In conclusion, these new features announced WhatsApp aim to provide a more convenient and secure experience for both users and businesses. With Flows and the ability to complete purchases directly within chats, businesses can effortlessly engage with customers and offer personalized services. Meta Verification further strengthens user trust and protection against impersonation. These updates reflect WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to improving its platform and enabling seamless interactions for all users and businesses.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Conversations conference in Mumbai

– WhatsApp Blog Post