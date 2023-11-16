WhatsApp Backup on Android Will Count towards Google Cloud Storage Limit: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp users on Android will soon have their photos, videos, and chat histories counted towards their Google cloud storage limit, according to an announcement Google on its Android help site. This means that users will need to be mindful of the 15-gigabyte free storage limit (shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos) provided to users each time they create a new Google account.

Google explains that this change is being implemented so that the “WhatsApp backup experience […] aligns with how it works on other platforms, with the added benefit of having 15GB of free storage.” WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting towards the Google cloud storage limit, similar to how WhatsApp backups are managed on other mobile platforms.

This change will first be rolled out to WhatsApp beta users from December 2023, and then gradually to all WhatsApp users on Android at the beginning of 2024, as announced Google. WhatsApp backups on Android will continue to work as long as there is available space in the user’s Google account storage. However, if the storage limit is reached, users will need to free up space deleting unnecessary items.

Alternatively, users can choose to pay for additional storage through Google One if they do not wish to back up their chats to their Google account. It’s worth noting that this change only affects personal Google accounts. For users with a Google Workspace subscription through their organization or school, their storage quota will not be impacted “for the time being,” according to Google.

It is important to remember that iPhone users only have a free storage limit of 5 gigabytes.

