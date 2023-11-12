WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Allow Admins to Share Stickers in Channels

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, continues to roll out new features for users to enhance their experience. The latest development from the Meta-owned app is the testing of a feature that allows admins to share stickers in a channel, according to WABetaInfo.

The option is currently being rolled out in the beta version “2.23.24.19” on Android. Although it is currently available for limited testers, it will be released to more users in the future. This new enhancement will provide admins with an additional means of communication and expression within the channels they manage.

The feature allows admins to send stickers in both static and animated forms, adding a dynamic appeal to conversations. It serves as a creative way to diversify the content shared within channels and can provide a visually engaging and entertaining means of expression. To access this feature, users can simply navigate to the sticker tab within the keyboard.

WhatsApp has been actively testing various features recently to improve user functionality. In addition to the sticker sharing feature in channels, the platform has also tested an alternate profile menu that allows users to set a different name and photo for individuals who are unable to view their primary profile. Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to search messages date on the Android version of the app.

As WhatsApp continues to introduce new features and enhancements, users can expect an even more interactive and customized messaging experience. Stay tuned for updates as these features are gradually released to all users.

FAQ

1. What is the latest feature being tested WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that allows admins to share stickers in channels.

2. Which version of WhatsApp is this feature available in?

The feature is currently available in the beta version “2.23.24.19” on Android.

3. Is the feature accessible to all users?

Currently, the feature is only available for limited testers but will be released to more users in the future.

4. How can users access the sticker sharing feature in channels?

To access the feature, users can navigate to the sticker tab within the keyboard.

5. What other features is WhatsApp working on?

WhatsApp is also testing an alternate profile menu and a message search date feature on Android.