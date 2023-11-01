WhatsApp Beta Testing Video Skipping Feature for Enhanced User Experience

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, is constantly working on enhancing its features to provide users with a seamless experience. According to reports, some beta testers of WhatsApp for Android (v2.23.24.6) can now try out a new feature that improves the video-watching experience on the app. This feature allows users to skip videos forward and backward, similar to how it works on platforms like YouTube.

To skip forward or backward in a video, users need to double-tap on the respective side of the Play button. Previously, users could only navigate through WhatsApp videos using the progress bar, which made it challenging to choose a precise amount of time to skip.

Although the skip feature is currently available to a limited number of testers, it will be gradually rolled out to more users. Additionally, even users running older versions of WhatsApp beta might also have an opportunity to try out this feature.

WhatsApp has been actively testing various useful features in recent months. Some of these include a revamped Android user interface, view-once voice messages, a new reply bar for media, text unknown phone numbers, and a dedicated version for iPad. The company is also working on a new privacy feature called “Alternate profile,” which will allow users to have a separate profile picture and name visible to contacts who can’t see their primary profile information.

Furthermore, WhatsApp introduced support for multiple user accounts on its stable version. This feature enables Android and iOS users to manage two separate WhatsApp accounts on a single device, making it more convenient for individuals who use multiple accounts for different purposes.

WhatsApp’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction is evident through its continuous efforts to introduce new features and improve existing ones. With the addition of video skipping, users can enjoy a more customizable and seamless video-watching experience on the popular messaging app.

