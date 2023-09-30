New Reply Bar Feature Introduced in WhatsApp Beta for Android

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is constantly improving its features to enhance user experience. According to a report WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android’s latest beta version, 2.23.20.20, introduces a new reply bar feature.

This feature, currently available to some beta testers, allows users to quickly respond to images, videos, and GIFs within the app. Previously, users could only respond to texts and media swiping right on the message. The addition of the reply bar saves users an extra step as they no longer need to navigate back to the chat screen to type their response.

The reply bar appears at the bottom of the screen when an image, video, or GIF is opened in a WhatsApp conversation. WABetaInfo shares a screenshot of the feature, showcasing its convenience and accessibility.

However, it’s important to note that the reply bar is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.20. Some users running the previous 2.23.20.18 beta update might also have access to this feature.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.20.1.70 is rolling out with AI stickers. This feature, already available to Android users, allows iOS users to create and share new stickers using Meta’s AI capabilities. To access the AI stickers, users can go to any conversation in the WhatsApp app and open the stickers interface. If their account has received the feature, they will see a “Create” button. They can then input a text prompt, and the AI will generate a series of stickers based on the input.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been focusing on integrating more artificial intelligence into its social media apps. They recently announced the development of Meta AI chatbot, in partnership with Microsoft, for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Despite earlier reports claiming that WhatsApp planned to introduce ads to its platform, Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, refuted these claims, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining a reliable and ad-free experience for users.

Overall, these updates and developments showcase WhatsApp’s dedication to offering innovative features and enhancing user interactions on the platform.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp