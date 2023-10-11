WhatsApp Rolls Out Revamped Interface to Android Beta Testers

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its redesigned user interface to a select group of beta testers on Android. The new interface, inspired Material Design 3, features updated icons and colors, as well as a fresh look for chat bubbles and the floating action button. This update has been in development for several months and is now available as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 on Google Play.

The revamped interface showcases the profile icon in the top-right corner, along with other options like Camera and Search. In addition, WhatsApp has updated its dark and light themes with a new green color. The new UI changes are also visible to a limited number of testers using the latest WhatsApp Business beta.

While the feature is currently only available to a limited number of beta testers, it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. So, even if you are running the latest compatible beta update, it may take some time for the new interface to reach your Android device.

In addition to the new interface, WhatsApp is also testing a new reply bar for images and videos on Android. There are also rumors of an iPad-compatible version of the app in development. Recently, WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, partnered with Microsoft to integrate Bing Search features into Meta’s AI chatbot.

WhatsApp has been consistently adding new features to stay competitive with other messaging apps. Some of the latest additions include a revamped version for macOS, support for HD photos and videos, instant video messages, and the ability to use multiple accounts on a single device.

Furthermore, after initially denying reports of ads on its platform, WhatsApp has enabled businesses to take orders and book tickets directly within the app. This was made possible through the introduction of a feature called Flows, which allows businesses to create customizable forms and rich menus for a seamless user experience.

