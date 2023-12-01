New WhatsApp Feature: Search Username

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is working on a new feature that will allow users to search for others their usernames. This feature, currently in development, was discovered WABetaInfo, a reliable source for tracking WhatsApp’s upcoming features. Though not yet available to beta testers, the ‘search username’ feature is expected to enhance user privacy providing an alternative to using phone numbers for finding contacts.

Traditionally, WhatsApp users have relied on phone numbers to connect with others. However, with the upcoming username feature, individuals will have the option to set a custom username for their WhatsApp accounts, providing an extra layer of privacy and eliminating the need to share their phone numbers.

By simply typing the usernames into the search bar, users will be able to easily find and connect with their desired contacts. This function mirrors the functionality of rival messaging app Telegram, which introduced usernames for its users in December 2022. Telegram users have found this feature beneficial as it allows them to sign up without providing a phone number and easily delete their usernames if desired.

While WhatsApp has been working on the ability to add usernames for some time now, there is no official release date for when this feature will be available to the general public. The company is continuously testing and introducing new features to enhance the user experience. Recently, WhatsApp launched voice chats, multiple accounts, HD videos, and more on its stable version. Furthermore, the platform is currently experimenting with other features such as an AI chatbot button, search messages date, video rewind and forward, and a revamped user interface.

As the development of the ‘search username’ feature progresses, WhatsApp users eagerly anticipate its arrival, appreciating the added privacy and convenience it will bring.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the ‘search username’ feature on WhatsApp?

A: The ‘search username’ feature on WhatsApp allows users to find and connect with others typing their usernames into the search bar, without the need to use phone numbers.

Q: How does the ‘search username’ feature enhance privacy?

A: By using usernames instead of phone numbers, WhatsApp users can maintain an extra layer of privacy as their personal contact information is not exposed to others.

Q: Is the ‘search username’ feature available to beta testers?

A: Currently, the ‘search username’ feature is under development and not yet accessible to beta testers. Its release date to the general public is yet to be announced.

Q: Is the ‘search username’ feature similar to Telegram?

A: Yes, the ‘search username’ feature on WhatsApp is similar to Telegram’s functionality, which allows users to choose custom usernames and find contacts without sharing phone numbers.

Q: Are there any other new features being tested WhatsApp?

A: Yes, WhatsApp is continuously experimenting with various features. Some of the upcoming features being tested include an AI chatbot button, search messages date, video rewind and forward, and a revamped user interface.