WhatsApp Backups on Google Drive to Become Limited and Paid for Android Users

WhatsApp has been a popular messaging app for many users, serving as a repository for valuable memories in the form of photos, videos, and chats. However, a recent change in policy will affect Android users, as WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will no longer be unlimited and free. Instead, starting from December 2023, backups will be counted towards the user’s storage quota on their Google account.

This change is part of WhatsApp’s effort to align the backup policies for Android users with those of iPhone users. Currently, iPhone users have their WhatsApp backups counted towards the free 5GB storage quota on iCloud. Now, Android users will also have their backups counted towards the 15GB limit on Google accounts. This change will be implemented gradually, with all accounts expected to be affected the first half of 2024.

The termination of the collaboration between Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google is the reason for this change. Previously, Android users could backup their WhatsApp data to Google Drive without incurring any additional costs. However, with the expiration of this collaboration, Android users will need to manage their storage usage or purchase additional storage from Google if they exceed their free quota. This could be a disadvantage compared to iOS users, who have a smaller 5GB storage limit on iCloud.

While this change may be inconvenient for some users, Google offers additional storage at relatively affordable prices. Users can purchase 100GB of extra storage for €1.99 per month, or they can get 200GB for just €2.99 per month. For those with larger storage needs, Google offers a generous 2TB option for €9.99 per month.

To help users transition to this new policy, WhatsApp will notify Android users about the impending change 30 days in advance through a banner in the app’s settings. It is important to note that Google Drive is not the only option for backups, as WhatsApp provides a transfer function for Android devices to easily transfer backups between devices. Additionally, users can also export their chat history if they prefer to keep a local copy for safekeeping.

Overall, while this change may require some adjustment for Android users, it is a step toward aligning backup policies across different platforms. As the importance of data storage and privacy increases, it is crucial for users to stay informed and make necessary arrangements to manage their valuable WhatsApp backups effectively.

