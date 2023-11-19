WhatsApp and Mercedes-AMG Partner to Bring Fans Closer to the Action

WhatsApp, the world’s leading private messaging service, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. This multi-year collaboration aims to give fans exclusive access to the heart of the action with the eight-time World Champions.

As the go-to messaging app for the team, WhatsApp plays a crucial role in facilitating real-time coordination and decision-making during the demanding F1 season. The new partnership builds upon their existing relationship, with Mercedes-AMG F1 being one of the early adopters of WhatsApp’s Channels feature. Through these channels, fans have been able to gain behind-the-scenes insights and experiences of the team’s race preparations.

The announcement of this partnership comes on the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, promising plenty of surprises for fans both in Las Vegas and watching from home. Exclusive and bespoke content is planned for the weekend, allowing fans to get closer to their favorite team like never before.

Over the years, WhatsApp has established itself as a platform for storytelling, particularly in the sports world. They have produced critically acclaimed long-form and bite-sized content that showcases the role of WhatsApp in connecting athletes with their loved ones and providing a private space for important communication.

The significance of this partnership is not lost on Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. He emphasizes the central role that WhatsApp plays in their operations, bringing the team closer together and accelerating communication and decision-making. It’s a natural partnership between two innovative and forward-thinking brands.

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, echoes this sentiment, expressing admiration for the way Mercedes-AMG F1 relies on WhatsApp to run their organization. He sees this collaboration as an opportunity to showcase how WhatsApp brings the team together and engages fans with the thrilling world of motorsport.

With this exciting partnership, WhatsApp and Mercedes-AMG F1 are set to revolutionize the fan experience, letting them immerse themselves in the world of Formula 1 like never before.

