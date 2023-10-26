New Article: Key Biscayne Police Department Ensures Community Safety

The Key Biscayne Police Department (KBPD) has been working diligently to maintain a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors. From October 16 to October 22, officers responded to various incidents and took appropriate actions to address them.

During this period, officers observed a shattered window on a vehicle at the 70 block of Island Drive. The owners confirmed that the window had been intact just a few hours earlier. Officers documented the incident and conducted a neighborhood canvass to gather any relevant information.

In another incident, officers were called to the 200 block of East Enid Drive to resolve a dispute related to a potential tow of a vehicle. Through effective communication, the officers were able to resolve the issue and ensure a peaceful resolution for both parties involved.

The KBPD also responded to several residential alarm calls. Officers swiftly arrived at the scene of each alarm and made contact with the homeowners. In all cases, the alarms were determined to be accidental, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of the residents.

Additionally, officers patrolling the Mashta Bridge encountered a group of children fishing, in violation of a Village ordinance. The officers advised the group about the ordinance, and the children left without further issue.

Throughout the week, the KBPD diligently responded to various calls regarding suspicious vehicles, found property, and disturbances. In each instance, officers made contact with the individuals involved, assessed the situation, and took appropriate action to address the matter at hand.

The Key Biscayne Police Department is committed to maintaining the highest level of safety and security for the community. Their prompt response, effective communication, and vigilant patrolling contribute to the overall well-being of the residents and visitors of Key Biscayne.

