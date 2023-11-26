New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Send Photos and Videos That Disappear After One View

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new feature that allows users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once. This feature, which was previously only available on the mobile app, can now be accessed directly from the desktop platform as well. Users can now enjoy the convenience of viewing ephemeral content on any device, rather than being limited to their mobile screens.

To access this feature, users simply need to follow the same process they use to send photos from their desktops:

1. Open WhatsApp on the web browser or desktop version.

2. Select the conversation where you want to send a one-time view photo or video.

3. Click on the “+” button at the bottom left of the chat.

4. Select “Photos and videos” to send the desired files and then click on the images you want to send.

5. In the preview screen before sending, users will see an icon of the number “1” inside a circle. Clicking on it activates the ephemeral mode.

6. Send the message.

This new feature is not limited to computers running the Windows operating system, but also extends to Mac devices with iOS. If the desktop application does not yet support sending ephemeral messages, users can use the web version of the platform or update the installed program on their computers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use WhatsApp’s one-time view feature on my Mac device?

A: Yes, the feature is available on Mac devices with iOS.

Q: How do I activate the one-time view mode for photos and videos on WhatsApp?

A: Simply click on the icon of a number “1” inside a circle in the preview screen before sending the message.

Q: What if I can’t access this feature on my device?

A: If the feature is not available in your country or region, you may need to wait until it is enabled.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp has also introduced another useful capability on its desktop application. Users can now initiate conversations with numbers that are not registered in their contacts, without the need to add them as a contact. This saves users the hassle of asking for someone’s number, saving it in their phone, and then searching for the contact in the app. Instead, users can simply enter the desired number in the search bar, including the country code, to start a direct conversation.

Please note that this feature will only work if the contact is registered on WhatsApp with that number. Otherwise, the feature will not function as intended.

WhatsApp continues to enhance its messaging experience, making it more convenient and efficient for users to communicate with their contacts.