WhatsApp introduces Parallel View Mode for Multitasking

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular instant messaging applications worldwide, with billions of users globally. It has evolved from a simple text messaging tool to include voice and video calls, file sharing, and more. The latest addition that has caught users’ attention is the “Parallel View Mode.”

This new feature revolutionizes the way users interact with the application and the options it offers. It allows users to open multiple conversations in separate windows, making it easier to manage simultaneous chats and navigate through the interface. Users no longer have to switch back and forth between chats, enhancing communication and productivity.

The Parallel View Mode has proven particularly valuable for users who use WhatsApp for professional purposes, such as business owners and remote workers. It facilitates task coordination and efficient communication.

To activate this feature, users can follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp application. Go to the Settings section. Select Chats. Enable the Parallel View Mode.

Please note that this feature is only available on current foldable smartphones. Once activated, chats will be positioned on one side of the screen, while the conversations with specific contacts will occupy the other half of the display. Disabling the Parallel View Mode will restore the traditional WhatsApp interface.

With the introduction of the Parallel View Mode, WhatsApp continues to evolve and provide users with a richer and more versatile communication experience. It streamlines multitasking and enhances productivity, making it an essential tool for both personal and professional use.

