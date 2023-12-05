WhatsApp for Android Working on Integration with Instagram

Summary:

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to link the platform with Instagram, enabling them to share images and videos from WhatsApp status to Instagram Stories directly. Currently, users have to save the Instagram Story and then share it on WhatsApp. This integration aims to streamline the process and make it more convenient for users to share content across both platforms.

A recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android, 2.23.25.20, revealed this functionality. Under the Privacy settings for status, alongside options like ‘My contacts,’ ‘My contacts, except…,’ and ‘Only share with…,’ a new option for linking with Facebook has been included. Along with it, a button to link WhatsApp with Instagram has been introduced. This allows users to seamlessly share their status updates to Instagram Stories.

This integration is still in development, and it is unclear when it will be globally implemented. It is also unknown if this feature will be available for iOS devices via an application update.

By incorporating this feature, WhatsApp intends to provide users with a more efficient way to share content and eliminate the need for separate updates on each platform. Users will be able to execute the action in a single step, improving their experience and saving them time.

WhatsApp’s integration with Instagram aligns with Meta’s strategy of unifying its platforms and facilitating seamless interaction between them. It remains to be seen how this feature will be received users and if it will be expanded to include additional functionalities in the future.

Source: Europa Press