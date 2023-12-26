WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Sharing Status Updates on Linked Devices

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is expanding its features to enhance connectivity for its users. In a recent update, WhatsApp announced that users can now share their status updates from linked devices, including the web version.

Previously, the ability to share status updates was limited to primary devices only. However, with this new feature, users can seamlessly post status updates using WhatsApp Web and linked ‘companion’ devices. Beta versions of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Android have already introduced this functionality for secondary devices.

To access the feature, users simply need to click on the green icon next to their profile photo in the Status section. A drop-down menu will appear, allowing users to choose between uploading status updates through Photos & Videos or Text. Once selected, the chosen status will be shared with their contacts.

WhatsApp is continuously expanding the capabilities of its linked devices. While these devices initially focused on enabling chat conversations, the introduction of status updates on companion devices indicates a progression toward a more comprehensive user experience.

Additionally, WhatsApp recently introduced the View Once feature for voice messages. Similar to the feature introduced for photos and videos, this allows users to send voice messages that automatically disappear after being listened to.

Although the exact timeline for the rollout of status updates on linked devices is yet to be announced, this new feature is highly anticipated users. It is expected that iOS companion devices will also gain access to this functionality in the future.

WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user connectivity and expanding its features is evident in these recent updates. Users can now stay connected and share status updates seamlessly, regardless of the device they are using.