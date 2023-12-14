WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature to Easily Highlight Important Messages

WhatsApp has launched an innovative feature that allows users to pin messages in their chats. This feature enables users to effortlessly highlight important messages in both group and one-on-one conversations, ultimately saving them valuable time and ensuring that important information is easily accessible when needed.

With the ability to pin any type of message, including text, polls, images, and emojis, users now have greater flexibility in highlighting the content that is most relevant to them. Moreover, all pinned messages are end-to-end encrypted, prioritizing the privacy and security of WhatsApp users.

To ‘Pin’ a message, users simply need to long press on the desired message and select the ‘Pin’ option from the context menu. They will then be prompted to choose the duration for which the message should remain pinned, with options ranging from 24 hours to 30 days. By default, the selected duration is seven days.

In group chats, administrators have the power to decide whether all members or only fellow administrators can pin messages. When a message is pinned in a group chat, a system message is automatically sent to inform all participants about the pinned message and who pinned it. However, it is important to note that users who join a group after a message has been pinned, those who have lost or cleared their chat history, or those who have deleted the message prior to it being pinned, will not be able to view the pinned message.

Pinned messages will be displayed as banners at the top of the chat until they are manually unpinned. Users have the flexibility to unpin a message at any time, but it is worth noting that if a pinned message is not unpinned, it will automatically be unpinned once the designated duration expires.

This new feature from WhatsApp enhances the overall user experience providing a simple and effective way to highlight and access important messages. Whether for personal or group conversations, this pinning feature is a valuable tool for users seeking to easily navigate and find timely information within their chats.