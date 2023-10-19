WhatsApp now allows users to log into two accounts simultaneously

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has introduced a new feature that enables users to log into two accounts simultaneously. This feature aims to make it easier for individuals who switch between work and personal accounts. The founder, chairman, and CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced this development.

Previously, users had to log out of one account in order to access another. However, with this new feature, users can seamlessly switch between accounts without the need to log out. Initially, the feature has been rolled out for Android users, while iPhone users can expect its introduction at a later date.

The official WhatsApp blog advises users to only utilize the official WhatsApp application and refrain from downloading or using fake or imitation versions. These counterfeit versions can pose a threat to user devices and data. The official WhatsApp guarantees data security and privacy.

Setting up a second WhatsApp account requires an alternate phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM options. Once the feature is officially launched, users can add a second account accessing the WhatsApp settings and clicking on ‘Add account’. Additionally, users can control their privacy and notification settings separately for each account.

This announcement comes shortly after reports surfaced about WhatsApp planning to implement several other major changes to its platform. Just this week, WhatsApp introduced support for passkeys on Android, allowing users to unlock their accounts using a PIN, facial recognition, or fingerprint recognition, eliminating the need for SMS-based two-factor authentication.

Overall, the introduction of the simultaneous login feature enhances user convenience and simplifies account switching within WhatsApp.

