New Features Coming to WhatsApp Business for Business Users

WhatsApp Business, the popular instant messaging platform with over 200 million users, is set to introduce new features designed specifically for businesses. In an upcoming update, called Flows, businesses will be able to provide enhanced experiences within the app.

One of the key features of Flows is the ability for businesses to create customizable forms and rich menus. For example, users will soon be able to select their preferred seat when booking a bus ticket or order meals without leaving the chat. These tasks can be completed simply filling out a form that businesses can create within the app.

According to an official blog post WhatsApp, the Flows feature will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks. This new addition aims to make the platform even more user-friendly and convenient for both businesses and their customers.

In addition to the Flows feature, WhatsApp is also expanding its Meta Verified verification program. This program, previously available for individuals, will now be extended to businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Verified businesses will receive a badge, along with benefits such as enhanced account support and protection against impersonation.

Testing for the Meta Verified program will begin soon, starting with businesses on Facebook and Instagram in select countries. For WhatsApp, the program will enable businesses to create a custom WhatsApp page that can be discovered through web searches. It will also introduce multi-device support, allowing employees to interact with customers through the app.

While rumors recently circulated about WhatsApp considering the introduction of ads within the messaging app, the company has refuted these claims. Instead, WhatsApp has been focusing on expanding its features, such as the global release of the WhatsApp Channels feature and the ongoing development of a native iPad app.

These updates and new features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to improving its platform for businesses. From customizable forms to expanded verification options, businesses will soon have even more tools at their disposal to provide seamless and efficient customer experiences.

