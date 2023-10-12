How to Protect Yourself from WhatsApp Scammers

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, and scammers are taking advantage of its widespread use. They employ various methods, including a technique known as “whatsapping,” to trick and defraud people.

What is “Whatsapping”?

Scammers use three main strategies to deceive people through WhatsApp:

The first method involves scammers gathering information about your close family members and impersonating them to ask for money. They typically contact you from an unknown number and claim that their phone was stolen.

The second method focuses on impersonating a company. Scammers send deceptive messages, attempting to obtain your verification code to access your account from another device. They then send messages to your contacts, requesting money to be deposited into other bank accounts. In more extreme cases, they may extort your family members pretending to have kidnapped you and demanding a ransom.

The third method involves scammers impersonating a bank. They create a fake profile that mirrors the company, complete with a photo of the institution. They contact you, claiming to have detected fraudulent activity and asking for your one-time password (OTP), thus gaining access to your bank account and emptying it.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to “Whatsapping”

To protect yourself from these scams, it is recommended to report and block unknown numbers that ask for personal or banking information. Additionally, enabling two-step verification can add an extra layer of security. Learn how to enable this security measure here.

