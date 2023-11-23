WhatsApp Introduces Essential Account Security Feature

In a much-awaited update, WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform, has finally added the option to link user accounts to an email address. Starting November 2023, WhatsApp users can now receive an email confirmation whenever someone attempts to access their account. This long-overdue feature provides an extra layer of security, alongside the existing SMS verification option.

This update addresses a common concern among WhatsApp users who were looking for enhanced security measures. By linking their account to an email address, users can ensure that they receive immediate notification in case of any unauthorized access attempts. This additional security feature comes as a relief, especially given the platform’s vast user base.

For those who prefer the traditional method, the option to verify via SMS is still available. However, the new email confirmation feature offers a more convenient and secure alternative. Users can now have peace of mind knowing that their accounts are better protected against unauthorized access.

Future MacBook Pro Models to Offer Internet Connectivity Without Wi-Fi

Apple is set to address a decades-old limitation with its upcoming MacBook Pro models. Historically, MacBook users have relied on Wi-Fi connections to access the internet. However, according to recent reports, future MacBook Pro models will support 5G connectivity, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi.

This development is a significant step forward for Apple, as it aligns their laptops with the functionality already offered many Windows-based PCs. With 5G connectivity, MacBook Pro users will enjoy faster and more reliable internet access, even in areas without Wi-Fi coverage.

While the exact release date of these new models remains unknown, Apple enthusiasts and professionals alike are eagerly anticipating this innovation. With 5G capabilities, MacBook Pro users will have increased flexibility and mobility, allowing them to stay connected wherever they go.

Pixel 8 Users Report Screen Bumps

In an unusual development, some users of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have reported the appearance of bumps on their device screens. These protrusions seem to originate from internal pressure on the OLED display. Though they do not hinder device functionality or affect the display quality, their cause remains unknown.

The emergence of bumps on the Pixel 8 devices has caught the attention of users and tech enthusiasts alike. While it is difficult to ascertain the exact reasons behind this phenomenon, reports of such occurrences continue to surface.

It is worth noting that despite the presence of these bumps, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices continue to operate normally, with no adverse effects on user experience. However, the increasing number of reports suggests a need for further investigation to determine the underlying cause and potential resolution.

FAQs

1. Can I link my WhatsApp account to an email address?

Yes, WhatsApp now allows users to link their accounts to an email address for added security. This feature was introduced in November 2023.

2. Will future MacBook Pro models support internet connectivity without Wi-Fi?

Yes, upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to offer 5G connectivity, allowing users to access the internet without relying on Wi-Fi.

3. Are the bumps on Pixel 8 screens harmful?

No, the bumps reported on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro screens do not affect the functionality or display quality of the devices. However, the cause of these bumps is still unknown.