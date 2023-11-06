New AI Feature on WhatsApp Generates Controversial Stickers

WhatsApp, owned Meta, recently introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows users to search for and create stickers. However, users have discovered that the AI generates problematic results when prompted with certain terms related to Palestine and Israel.

When prompted with terms like “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian,” the AI displays stickers depicting a picture of a gun or a boy with a gun. In contrast, when prompted with terms like “Israeli boy” or “Israel army,” the AI-generated stickers portray children playing soccer, reading, and soldiers praying, without any guns involved.

This discovery has attracted criticism towards Meta, with Instagram and Facebook users accusing the company of biased moderation policies amounting to censorship. As the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues, users claim that their pro-Palestinian content is being unfairly targeted.

In response, a spokesperson from Meta acknowledged the issue and stated that they are actively working to address it. They emphasized that the AI models used in the feature may occasionally produce inaccurate or inappropriate results, and they are committed to improving these features based on user feedback.

In addition to the sticker issue, users also reported instances where Instagram’s translation feature converted the Arabic phrase “Praise be to Allah” after the word “Palestinian” to “Palestinian terrorist.” Meta apologized for this incident, attributing it to a glitch.

This controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s AI feature adds to the growing concern about content moderation practices on social media platforms. It highlights the challenges faced companies like Meta in developing AI systems that can accurately and unbiasedly interpret user input. As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how Meta will further address these concerns and improve their AI-based features.

