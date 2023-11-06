San Francisco, November 6: WhatsApp, an AI feature owned Meta, has come under scrutiny for displaying biased stickers when prompted with certain terms. When users searched for terms like “Palestinian,” “Palestine,” or “Muslim boy Palestinian,” the AI-generated stickers showed images of guns or children with guns, according to media reports. In contrast, when prompted with terms like “Israeli boy” or “Israel army,” the AI-generated stickers depicted children playing soccer and soldiers smiling or praying without any guns involved.

The discovery of these biased stickers has raised concerns among pro-Palestinian users, who accuse Meta of enforcing biased moderation policies. Critics argue that this amounts to censorship, particularly amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Instagram and Facebook, both owned Meta, have also faced criticism for translating “Palestinian” to “Palestinian terrorist” on multiple occasions, which they later attributed to a glitch.

Meta has responded to the backlash, acknowledging the issue and stating that they are actively working to address it. Kevin McAlister, a spokesperson for Meta, explained that generative AI systems like this can produce inaccurate or inappropriate outputs. However, Meta is committed to improving these features based on user feedback.

Such controversies have not gone unnoticed regulators. European Commissioner Thierry Breton recently wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging the removal of pro-Hamas content across all Meta platforms. Breton warned that failure to do so could result in the company violating new EU regulations.

Despite these challenges, Meta continues to develop its AI tools and platforms. As users provide feedback and the technology evolves, the company remains committed to refining the system to ensure more accurate and unbiased results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are the biased stickers generated WhatsApp AI intentional?



A: According to WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, these biased stickers are not intentional but are the result of inaccuracies or inappropriate outputs from generative AI systems.

Q: How is Meta responding to the criticism?



A: Meta is aware of the issue and actively working to address it. The company has expressed a commitment to improving these features based on user feedback.

Q: What other controversies has Meta faced regarding pro-Palestinian content?



A: Meta-owned platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, have faced criticism for translating “Palestinian” to “Palestinian terrorist” on multiple occasions. However, Meta has referred to these instances as glitches and apologized for them.

Q: How are regulators responding to these controversies?



A: European Commissioner Thierry Breton has called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to remove pro-Hamas content across all Meta platforms, warning that failure to do so could put the company in violation of new EU regulations.