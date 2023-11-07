WhatsApp’s sticker maker feature, powered artificial intelligence (AI), has come under scrutiny for generating violent imagery in response to prompts related to Muslim Palestinians while refraining from doing so for Jewish Israelis. The messaging app, owned Meta, allows users to create custom stickers for their conversations using AI technology. However, the software’s generative capabilities have raised concerns about bias and imbalanced representation.

When users requested stickers featuring Palestinian or Muslim references, such as “Muslim boy Palestinian,” the AI-generated stickers depicted characters wearing Islamic garments and carrying guns, resembling AK-47 rifles. In contrast, prompts related to Israelis or Jewish individuals, like “Israeli boy” or “Jewish boy Israeli,” prompted benign visuals of virtual characters smiling, dancing, playing football, or holding up the Israeli flag.

Notably, even when asked to generate stickers related to the “Israel army” or “Israeli defense forces,” the AI did not depict soldiers holding guns. However, any prompts involving the term “Hamas” were blocked.

This discrepancy in sticker generation has gained attention amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties. Meta’s employees themselves noticed the imbalance and raised internal concerns. In response, a spokesperson for Meta acknowledged that the AI sticker tool is not perfect and stated that they are continuously working to improve the feature based on user feedback.

The controversy surrounding the AI sticker tool is not new. During testing, beta users found that it produced inappropriate, bizarre, or lewd images featuring cartoon characters, politicians, and genitalia. Meta has vowed to combat misinformation and violent content related to the Israeli-Hamas war on its platforms, having established a special operations center and involving fluent Hebrew and Arabic speakers in content moderation.

Amid these developments, Meta announced its decision to ban political advertisers from using its AI-powered advertising suite. This move aligns with the company’s efforts to address concerns about the spread of misinformation and maintain platform safety.

While AI technology holds great potential for enhancing user experiences, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the need for thorough testing, monitoring, and improvement to mitigate bias and ensure fair representation.

