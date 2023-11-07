WhatsApp’s AI-powered sticker maker has come under scrutiny recently due to allegations of bias in the generated images. While the intention behind the sticker tool was to add fun and creativity to conversations, concerns have been raised about the stark contrast in images created for different prompts.

When given prompts related to “Palestinian” or “Muslim boy Palestinian,” the generative software reportedly produced cartoon stickers depicting characters in Islamic attire and wielding what appeared to be firearms. However, prompts related to “Israeli boy” or “Jewish boy Israeli” resulted in benign visuals of smiling characters engaging in activities like playing football or proudly displaying the Israeli flag.

Similarly, when asked to generate images related to the “Israel army” or “Israeli defense forces,” the AI stickers did not depict soldiers holding guns. Instead, one sticker showed a man with two swords seemingly in a prayer-like position. Notably, any prompts containing the word “Hamas” were blocked the app.

Recognizing the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta’s employees discovered this imbalance and voiced internal concerns. In response, Kevin McAlister, a spokesperson for the company, acknowledged that the AI sticker tool is not perfect and may occasionally produce inaccurate or inappropriate outputs. Meta remains committed to improving these features based on user feedback.

While the AI sticker tool has drawn controversy, it is not the first time Meta’s technology has faced scrutiny. During beta testing, users discovered that the tool generated inappropriate and bizarre images, including lewd depictions of political figures and cartoon characters.

In the context of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, Meta has taken additional measures to combat misinformation and graphic content on its platforms. The company has established a special operations center and hired fluent speakers of Hebrew and Arabic to moderate content, ensuring the safe use of its social media and messaging services.

Furthermore, Meta has recently announced its decision to prohibit political advertisers from utilizing its generative AI-powered advertising suite, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining fairness and integrity in the digital sphere.

As the AI sticker maker continues to evolve, it raises important questions about the biases present in artificial intelligence systems and the need for ongoing refinement to ensure fair representation for all users.

