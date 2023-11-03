WhatsApp’s AI sticker generator, designed to allow users to create their own stickers, has come under scrutiny after it was found to generate controversial images based on certain prompts. An investigation revealed that when prompted with Palestine-related search terms, the AI generator produced images of a young boy and a man holding guns. The prompt ‘Muslim boy Palestine’ yielded four images of children, one of which depicted a boy holding an AK-47 style rifle. Similarly, the prompt ‘Palestine’ returned an image of a hand holding a gun.

Concerns were also raised when a search for ‘Israeli army’ or ‘Israeli defense forces’ did not include any guns, but instead showed images of soldiers in uniforms, many of whom were smiling. This stark contrast in the generated images raises questions about the AI algorithm’s accuracy and potential biases.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, addressed the issue, stating that the AI system can sometimes produce inaccurate or inappropriate outputs, as is the case with generative AI systems in general. They assured users that improvements would be made based on feedback received.

This is not the first instance where a Meta-owned platform has faced criticism over its products during conflicts involving Israel and Palestine. Instagram, another platform under Meta’s ownership, has faced accusations of ‘shadow banning’ users who express support for Palestine. Many users have reported a significant drop in engagement for their pro-Palestine content, leading to concerns about censorship and algorithmic biases.

It is crucial for AI systems to be continuously monitored and improved to ensure fair and unbiased results. The incident with WhatsApp’s AI sticker generator highlights the importance of thorough testing and addressing potential biases in AI algorithms to avoid perpetuating stereotypes or creating controversial content.

