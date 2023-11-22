Meta Unveils New AI Assistant for WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is continuing to innovate with the introduction of its latest feature – the Meta AI Assistant. Revealed at the Meta Connect 2023 event, this new chatbot aims to enhance user experience providing real-time information and assistance.

Unlike traditional chatbots, Meta AI Assistant is designed to interact with users “like a person.” Powered the in-house Llama 2 model and the latest Large Language Model (LLM), this custom-built AI assistant offers a wide range of functionalities. It can address customer support queries, assist with trip planning, answer general questions, and provide valuable advice.

To engage with the Meta AI Assistant, eligible users simply need to mention “@Meta AI” followed their prompt. By leveraging its collaboration with Bing, the assistant delivers accurate information promptly. However, it is worth noting that the company acknowledges the occasional possibility of inaccurate responses.

Although personal messages on WhatsApp remain private and end-to-end encrypted, Meta may leverage AI messages to enhance the quality of its AI system. While this raises concerns about privacy and data access, it also opens up opportunities for greater customization and personalized experiences.

One of the notable features of the Meta AI Assistant is its generative AI capability. This means users can utilize the AI model to create fresh text and even generate graphics. By using the command “@Meta/imagine” along with a specific input, users can explore the model’s image generation capabilities.

To ensure accessibility, Meta aims to introduce varied AI agents in the future, catering to the diverse user base of WhatsApp. Currently, the feature is available for testing in the US, with a select group of users in the English language. The option to initiate AI chats can be found above the ‘New Chat’ button in the beta version of WhatsApp.

With the Meta AI Assistant, WhatsApp users can look forward to a more interactive and dynamic messaging experience. As Meta continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, users can expect further advancements and innovations in the near future.

