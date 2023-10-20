WhatsApp Introduces Dual Account Feature and Voice Messages with One-Time Playback

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that allows users to sign in with two accounts simultaneously on a single device. This tool is particularly useful for individuals who have a personal profile and a work profile that are not subscribed to the ‘Business’ program. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, confirmed the new feature through a social media post, showing that it is a completely native tool, although no details were provided about when it will be implemented in the stable version of the service.

With platforms like WhatsApp revolutionizing commercial communication, every interaction can be transformed into a transaction benefiting any business. Users no longer need to log out each time they stop using one account or carry two phones with them, nor worry about sending messages from the wrong account. In order to set up a second account on the same device, interested users will need a phone number and a SIM card linked to the profile.

In the settings window, a new arrow icon will appear next to the option to generate a QR code. By selecting this element, a notification window with the ‘Add Account’ button will open. Users will need to enter a verification number sent the service. After this authentication process, the application will function for both accounts without the need to keep the second device or SIM active, according to Ellie Heatrick, spokesperson for WhatsApp, as reported The Verge.

The accounts will be managed separately, with each maintaining its privacy settings, notifications, messages, and statuses. It is assumed that there will not be a shared message tray based on the images shared Zuckerberg.

In addition to the dual account feature, WhatsApp is also preparing to introduce ephemeral voice messages. Similar to the one-time playback feature for videos and photos introduced in 2021, users will now be able to send voice notes that can only be listened to once the recipients. Users can enable this feature tapping on a small icon marked with the number ‘1’ before sending an audio message. Once the voice message with the ‘View Once’ mode enabled is sent, the sender will not be able to listen to it again, and the recipient will not be able to play it back for a second time.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s efforts to evolve into a more comprehensive digital communication ecosystem that prioritizes security and privacy.

Sources:

– WhatsApp source article

– The Verge