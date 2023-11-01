WhatsApp Launches Update Allowing 31-Person Group Calls on iOS

WhatsApp, the widely-used instant messaging app owned Meta, has released a new update that aims to enhance the user experience for thousands of individuals conducting video conferences or group calls. The latest improvement is exclusively available for iOS, Apple’s operating system, although Android devices have had this feature for some time.

The key highlight of the update is the ability to make calls with up to 31 participants. Previously, iPhone users were limited to including only 15 people in group calls. With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to challenge the dominance of Zoom and Google Meet, two popular platforms that gained significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To activate the option for up to 31-person calls on iPhone, users simply need to install the latest version (23.21.72) of WhatsApp from the App Store. Prior to this update, it was possible to have up to 31 participants in a call, albeit in a less convenient manner. Users had to gradually add participants during the call, as the initial limit was set at 15.

WhatsApp also offers the feature of call waiting. When users receive an incoming call, they are presented with two options: “End & Accept,” which allows them to terminate the current conversation and accept the new call, or “Reject,” which enables them to continue with the ongoing call.

FAQ:

– How to activate calls with up to 31 people on iPhone?

To activate this feature, simply update WhatsApp to the latest version (23.21.72) on iOS.

– Can I switch between incoming WhatsApp calls and other calls?

Yes, WhatsApp allows users to choose between ending the existing call and accepting the incoming call, or rejecting the new call while continuing with the ongoing conversation.

With its continuous updates and improvements, WhatsApp continues to solidify its position as the leading instant messaging app worldwide, constantly striving to provide users with a seamless communication experience.

