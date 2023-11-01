New WhatsApp Update Allows for Larger Group Calls on iOS

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has released an update that will make life easier for thousands of users who engage in video conferences or group calls.

WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging service worldwide, which is why the app constantly releases updates to enhance the user experience. This latest update is exclusive to iOS, Apple’s operating system. It is worth noting that Android phones have had this feature for some time.

The update allows for calls with up to 31 participants, whereas previously, iPhone users could only include up to 15 people. With this improvement, WhatsApp aims to outshine Zoom and Google Meet, which have gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Activate Group Calls with up to 31 People on iPhone?

To enable group calls with up to 31 participants on iPhone, simply install the latest 23.21.72 update for iOS from the App Store. Now, you can include up to 31 people before initiating a group call. Previously, it was possible to have calls with 31 people on iPhone, but it was not as convenient. The call limit used to be 15 people, and additional participants had to be added as the call progressed.

WhatsApp: How Do Call Waiting Features Work?

When you receive an incoming call on WhatsApp, you will be presented with two options: “End & Accept” or “Reject.” Choosing “End & Accept” will end your ongoing conversation and accept the incoming call. Opting to “Reject” will allow you to continue your current call.

Handling Calls from Outside WhatsApp

There are specific scenarios when someone tries to call you while you are already on a WhatsApp call. In such cases, you have a few options. Firstly, you can hang up the current call and answer the incoming call. Secondly, you can reject the incoming call and continue with the ongoing call.

WhatsApp continues to introduce new features and updates to improve user satisfaction. With this latest update, iPhone users can now enjoy larger group calls, making it easier to connect with friends, family, and colleagues remotely.

FAQ

1. Can iPhone users now have group calls with more than 15 participants?

Yes, the latest WhatsApp update for iOS allows iPhone users to include up to 31 participants in a group call.

2. Do Android phones have this feature too?

Yes, Android phones have had this feature for some time now.

3. Is WhatsApp trying to compete with Zoom and Google Meet?

Yes, WhatsApp aims to rival Zoom and Google Meet, which have gained popularity during the pandemic, introducing larger group calls on its platform.

4. How can I activate the group call feature on my iPhone?

You can activate the group call feature on your iPhone installing the latest 23.21.72 update for WhatsApp on the App Store.

5. What other features does WhatsApp offer?

WhatsApp offers a range of features, including call waiting functionality and the ability to handle incoming calls from outside the app.