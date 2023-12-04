New WhatsApp Update for iPhone Allows Sending Photos and Videos in Original Quality

WhatsApp has recently rolled out an update for iPhone users, introducing one of the most requested features: the ability to send photos and videos in their original quality. This new function, which is part of version 23.24.73 of the app, eliminates the usual compression that WhatsApp applies when loading an image or a previously recorded clip.

This update is not meant to replace the HD image sharing function that was added a few months ago, but rather serves as a complementary feature. It aims to facilitate the transfer of multimedia content without compression, as long as the files do not exceed the maximum size of 2 GB.

To send photos or videos in their original quality, iPhone users simply need to enter a chat and tap the “+” button. From there, they can select “Document” and choose the desired photo or video to send.

While the latest update of the messaging service is already available on the App Store, the availability of this option will be gradual. Some users may receive it in the coming weeks.

This new WhatsApp feature will undoubtedly be welcomed mobile content creators. However, the 2 GB limit for files may prove to be insufficient for long and high-quality recordings. Nevertheless, it can be useful for sharing clips on Reels or Shorts without losing their original quality.

– No, WhatsApp has been offering this feature for Android users in certain regions since March 2022.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (URL: wabetainfo.com)