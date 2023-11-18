New Feature Alert: WhatsApp Introduces Group Voice Chats

WhatsApp users have a new reason to celebrate as the popular messaging app unveils its latest feature: group voice chats. This exciting addition allows users to engage in continuous audio conversations with members of a group, similar to the functionality found on the Discord platform.

Previously, WhatsApp enabled audio calls within groups, but this enhanced experience takes it a step further allowing for uninterrupted communication through voice, while the rest of the group can simultaneously interact via text messages.

Key Features

Participants and Flexibility: The new voice chats can accommodate groups ranging from 33 to 128 participants. Users have the freedom to join or leave the conversation at any time, offering flexibility in participation.

Muting and Notifications: To avoid interruptions, users can mute the voice chat, ensuring they won’t receive unwanted notifications or messages during audio communication.

Security: Just like text messages, all voice conversations are end-to-end encrypted, guaranteeing user privacy and security.

How to Start a Group Voice Chat

1. Tap on the icon located at the top right corner of the screen, represented a blue sound wave.

2. Select “Start Voice Chat” to initiate the conversation and wait for more participants to join.

It’s important to note that voice chats will automatically end when all participants leave the group, or after 60 minutes if only the first or last participant remains in the conversation. To exit the chat, simply tap on the red “X” icon on the chat screen.

With this new feature, WhatsApp enhances its usability and gives users another avenue for connecting and communicating in real-time. So, gather your friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy seamless group conversations with the convenience of voice.