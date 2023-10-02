WhatsApp warns users about unofficial apps

WhatsApp has issued a warning to users who have downloaded certain prohibited apps, stating that their accounts may be deleted. The popular instant messaging platform, used worldwide, specifically targeted modified versions of its application such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Delta, and Yo WhatsApp. These unofficial apps offer additional features that are not available in the original version of WhatsApp.

According to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, these unauthorized applications pose a risk to privacy and security. There is no guarantee that messages or data, such as location or shared files, will be private and secure when using these apps. Users who continue to use these pirated versions may face temporary or permanent suspension of their accounts.

Initially, if a user is found using an unofficial app, their account will be temporarily banned for 24 hours, during which they will be unable to communicate with their contacts. If the unauthorized app is used again after this temporary ban, the account will be permanently blocked, with no possibility of recovery.

Meta emphasized that these unofficial apps are developed third parties and violate WhatsApp’s terms of service. The company does not endorse or support the use of these apps.

WhatsApp’s suspension typically lasts for 24 hours, but repeated infringements may result in permanent blocking of the account, without the option for recovery.

One of the mentioned unofficial apps is WhatsApp Delta. It is an alternate version of WhatsApp that has gained popularity worldwide. It features a triangular symbol with a green logo and offers additional functionalities such as scheduling messages and automatically editing and deleting them once they are read. The latest version also includes options for file sharing and the ability to check if contacts are online, even if they have hidden their status.

However, as an unofficial version, WhatsApp Delta does not provide end-to-end encryption for conversations. It cannot be downloaded from official sources like the Play Store or App Store, indicating that it has not passed the security tests required for apps available on these platforms. Users looking to download WhatsApp Delta must resort to unreliable third-party websites, which may expose them to potential risks such as identity theft and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

In conclusion, WhatsApp users are advised to avoid using unofficial versions of the app in order to protect their privacy and security. It is recommended to only download apps from trusted sources to minimize the risk of compromising personal data.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp Plus: An unauthorized version of WhatsApp that offers additional features not available in the original app.

– GB WhatsApp: Another unofficial version of WhatsApp that provides enhanced functionalities.

– WhatsApp Delta: An alternate WhatsApp version with additional features, often downloaded from unreliable sources.

– Yo WhatsApp: Another unauthorized version of WhatsApp known for its extra features.

