New WhatsApp Update Allows User Authentication via Email

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application owned Meta, continues its strategy to make the service as disconnected as possible from a single phone number. Following the ability to use WhatsApp Web without a connected phone and the feature that allows the app to be used with two accounts on the same phone, a new update is on its way.

The latest update for iOS devices introduces the option to link your WhatsApp account to an email address. This discovery was made WABetaInfo, which associated the new function with the stable version 23.24.70 of the app, currently being published on the App Store. Users will now be able to authenticate themselves on WhatsApp using both email verification and SMS verification. These two options are not mutually exclusive, as the new method of authentication can be useful when SMS verification is not received for any reason.

It is important to note that the phone number remains essential for the use of WhatsApp. The email address will not be visible to other users and will only serve for authentication purposes. To add your email address to your WhatsApp account, you need to go to the Settings tab, then click on Account and select “Email Address.” However, developers are reportedly working on the possibility of setting a username to be shared with other users instead of the phone number, similar to the feature that has been available on Telegram for some time now.

FAQ:

1. Can I authenticate my WhatsApp account using both email and SMS verification?

– Yes, the latest update for iOS allows users to authenticate themselves on WhatsApp using both email and SMS verification.

2. Will my email address be visible to other users?

– No, your email address will not be visible to other WhatsApp users. It will only be used for authentication purposes.

3. Can I change my authentication method from email to SMS or vice versa?

– Yes, you can change your authentication method at any time in the WhatsApp settings. Simply go to the Account section and select the preferred method.

4. Is it possible to use a username instead of a phone number on WhatsApp?

– The developers of WhatsApp are currently working on implementing the option to use a username instead of a phone number for authentication. However, this feature is not yet available and it remains essential to have a valid phone number for using WhatsApp.