WhatsApp Introduces New View Once Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp continues to enhance its messaging platform with the launch of the View Once feature for voice messages. This new feature allows users to send voice messages that can only be heard once, adding an extra layer of privacy and security.

Similar to the existing View Once feature for photos and videos, voice messages sent with the View Once option will disappear after they have been played the recipient. This ensures that the message remains confidential and cannot be accessed again.

To distinguish these View Once voice messages, they will be labeled with the same tag that accompanies View Once photos and videos. WhatsApp emphasizes that all communications on its platform are protected end-to-end encryption for added security and privacy.

Rollout of the View Once feature for voice messages will be conducted globally over the next few days, so users may need to wait a bit before enjoying this new capability.

WhatsApp has been actively expanding its feature set throughout the year, focusing on user privacy and accessibility. Some notable additions include the ability to send original-quality photos and videos, WhatsApp Voice Chat with support for up to 128 users, and the option to switch between two WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

For users engaging in online purchases and reservations, WhatsApp introduced Flow, which streamlines the purchasing process for both parties. Additionally, the global rollout of Channels private broadcast feature and the availability of WhatsApp for macOS have further enhanced the app’s functionality.

Other noteworthy features introduced in 2023 include group chats without names, a Screen Sharing tool, the ability to edit sent messages, and direct in-app payments to businesses and other users.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction consistently introducing new features that enhance the messaging experience. As the platform evolves, users can expect even more exciting additions in the future.