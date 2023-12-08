WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature: View Once Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, continues to enhance its user experience introducing new features. The latest addition is the View Once feature for voice messages, adding an extra layer of security and privacy for users.

Similar to the View Once feature for photos and videos that was introduced in 2021, users can now send voice messages that will disappear once the receiver has listened to them. This feature can be particularly beneficial in various situations, such as sharing credit card details or planning surprises with friends, allowing users to share sensitive information without concerns.

In line with the View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages will be marked with a distinctive “one-time” icon and can only be played once. WhatsApp emphasizes that all voice messages, including the view once messages, are protected with end-to-end encryption default, ensuring the privacy of user conversations.

It is essential to note that these view once voice messages have a limited lifespan. Users must open and listen to the messages within 14 days of being sent; otherwise, they will expire. Furthermore, these messages cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. However, if a view once message has not been opened yet, users can restore it from their backups.

WhatsApp advises users to send view once messages only to individuals they trust. Although there are alternative methods to save a view once voice message, such as recording it with another device, the platform reminds users to exercise caution when sharing sensitive content.

Additionally, WhatsApp allows users to report any inappropriate view once voice messages, ensuring a safer and more secure communication environment. Android users can conveniently record view once voice messages using the native screen recorder, offering a straightforward recording experience.

With these continuous privacy-related innovations, WhatsApp aims to provide users with enhanced control over their messages and information, further establishing itself as a leading platform in secure messaging services.