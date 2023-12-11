WhatsApp Introduces Exciting New Features for iOS Users

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, has recently launched two innovative features specifically designed for iOS users. The addition of “pin messages” and “check connection health for video calls” is set to enhance the overall user experience on Apple devices.

The new feature called “pin messages” allows users to have greater control over their conversations. Users can now pin important messages in their group chats, ensuring that they remain prominently displayed for a specified duration. iOS users have the flexibility to choose between three durations: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. This feature enables easy reference to essential information within a group chat.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced the “check connection health for video calls” feature. Users can now monitor the quality and stability of their video calls long-pressing their tile during a call. This real-time feedback provides users with valuable information about the performance of their video call connection.

WhatsApp has also announced the rollout of a new “secret code” feature, aimed at enhancing privacy and security for its millions of users. This feature allows users to set a unique password to protect sensitive chats. Unlike the device unlock password, the secret code adds an extra layer of privacy ensuring that locked chats only appear when the code is entered in the search bar.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, expressed his excitement about the new features on the official WhatsApp Channel. He emphasized the importance of protecting users’ private conversations and highlighted the benefits of the secret code feature.

These new updates are currently available to iOS users with the latest version of WhatsApp. Users who have not received these features yet should expect them to be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user experience and security, making it a leading choice for instant messaging worldwide.

(Inputs from IANS)