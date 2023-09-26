WhatsApp Introduces New Features for User Control and Channel Management

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is introducing two new features aimed at enhancing user control and channel management. These updates provide more flexibility for group administrators and help content creators stay informed about the status of their channels.

Firstly, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature on iOS that allows group administrators to select who can add members to community group chats. This gives community managers greater control over who has the authority to add members directly. By default, this capability is restricted to community administrators. However, there is also an option to select “everyone,” allowing any member to add others without an invite link. At the moment, this feature is only available to iOS users who download WhatsApp from the App Store. The rollout will continue in the upcoming weeks.

In addition, WhatsApp is addressing the issue of regional legislation requiring content controls introducing a tool for Android users. This tool aims to keep channel creators updated on the status of their channels, especially when they are limited in certain regions. It alerts channel producers if the visibility of their channel is restricted due to legal limitations. This helps content creators comply with local laws while maintaining a global user base.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer provide upgrades to Android users running Android 4.1 or earlier. However, this change will only impact a small number of users, as most people have updated to newer versions of Android. It is recommended that users with older handsets upgrade to continue using WhatsApp and ensure protection against cyber attacks.

These updates from WhatsApp highlight the platform’s commitment to improving user control and adapting to regional regulations while maintaining a seamless user experience.

