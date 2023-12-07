WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Added Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has launched a new feature that allows users to send disappearing voice messages. Similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos introduced last year, these voice messages can only be listened to once before they vanish.

The primary purpose of this feature is to enhance security in conversations where users do not want the information to be retained in digital form. For example, when planning a surprise or sharing sensitive information, such as a one-time credit card number, with a friend or family member.

To differentiate these disappearing voice messages, WhatsApp will clearly mark them with a “one-time” icon. This way, recipients will be aware that they can only listen to the message once before it disappears. Users can avoid playing the message in noisy environments or be prepared to take notes if there’s important information they need to remember from the message. It’s worth noting that these messages, along with the “View Once” photos and videos, will be protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of the content.

While Meta has faced criticism for scaling back on privacy-focused initiatives, WhatsApp’s introduction of end-to-end encryption in Messenger shows the company’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and security. This feature follows earlier updates, such as adding encryption to WhatsApp chat backups.

The rollout of WhatsApp’s disappearing voice messages will take place gradually over the next few days, reaching users globally. It may not be immediately available in all regions, but users can expect to access this feature soon. With this update, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and offers a new way to communicate securely within its platform.