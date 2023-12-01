New WhatsApp Update Boosts Security with Secret Code Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has unveiled a new update that enhances the security of its existing Chat Lock feature. The latest update introduces a unique addition called Secret Code, which adds an extra layer of protection to your private conversations.

Unlike the previous Chat Lock feature, which relied on your Face ID, passcode, or fingerprint, the Secret Code allows you to set a custom password specifically for your locked chats. By doing so, unauthorized users will find it even more challenging to gain access to your confidential conversations.

To access your locked chats, all you need to do is enter the secret code in the search bar of WhatsApp. Once you’ve entered the correct code, your private conversations will reappear. The secret code can be in the form of a phrase, an emoji, or a combination of both. However, it’s important to note that you’ll still have to enter your actual chat lock password if you’ve already set one up.

WhatsApp’s introduction of the Secret Code feature comes as an additional measure to meet the ever-growing demand for improved security and privacy among its users. It aims to provide a more comprehensive solution offering a second layer of protection alongside the existing Chat Lock feature.

The rollout of the Secret Code feature has already commenced, with WhatsApp announcing in a recent blog post that it is being made available to users starting today. If you haven’t received the update yet, rest assured that WhatsApp plans to make it globally accessible in the coming months.

As always, WhatsApp continues to prioritize the security and privacy of its users. The addition of the Secret Code feature is just one of many moves Meta to offer enhanced security measures within the app. Let us know in the comments if you plan to utilize this new feature and share your thoughts on Meta’s commitment to providing users with advanced security options.