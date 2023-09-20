WhatsApp to Offer Credit Card Payments and Services in India

WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding its commerce offerings in India introducing credit card payments and services from rival digital payment providers within its app. Currently, WhatsApp Pay, the in-app payment service, is limited to 100 million people due to regulatory restrictions. However, users will now be able to make payments through popular services such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe directly within the app.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns WhatsApp, sees business messaging as the next major pillar of the company’s sales growth. With millions of Indian users spending approximately $180 billion through India’s instant money transfer system UPI each month, the addition of new transaction options within WhatsApp could be a strong incentive for businesses to pay Meta for access to WhatsApp users.

Previously, WhatsApp has only allowed limited shopping experiences through pilot programs with specific companies. However, the new payment tools will be available to any company in India that uses WhatsApp’s business platform. This expansion opens up opportunities for large companies to engage with customers and facilitate seamless transactions within the app.

In addition to credit card payments, WhatsApp is also expanding its Meta Verified subscription program to businesses globally. This program will allow companies to validate their authenticity and enhance their content visibility in users’ feeds. Starting with Instagram and Facebook, monthly subscriptions will be available in select countries, with plans to expand to WhatsApp in the future.

This move WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to capitalizing on India’s prime market providing convenient payment options and facilitating business transactions within its app. As the digital payments landscape continues to evolve in India, WhatsApp’s latest offerings are expected to attract a significant number of users and businesses alike.

Sources: Reuters