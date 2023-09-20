WhatsApp to Offer Credit Card Payments and Services in India

WhatsApp, owned Meta, announced on Wednesday that it will provide credit card payments and services from rival digital payment providers within its app in India. This move is aimed at enhancing its commerce offerings in its largest market. India currently boasts more than 500 million WhatsApp users, although the in-app WhatsApp Pay service is limited to just 100 million people due to regulatory restrictions.

Previously, users shopping on WhatsApp could pay using popular services such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, but they had to be redirected outside of the app to complete the transactions. However, Meta has now made it possible for payments via these rival services, as well as any others that run on India’s instant money transfer system UPI, to be completed directly within WhatsApp. Additionally, new in-app options for credit and debit cards will also be offered.

This move aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy to make business messaging a key driver of the company’s sales growth. The expansion of payment options within WhatsApp’s platform will likely attract businesses who wish to access WhatsApp users and take advantage of India’s thriving digital payment landscape. With approximately 300 million people in India transacting around $180 billion every month via UPI, the potential for increased commerce on WhatsApp is significant.

While the number of users who can use WhatsApp Pay in India remains capped, there are no such limitations on other types of transactions between businesses and WhatsApp users. Therefore, the new payment tools will be available to any company in India that utilizes WhatsApp’s business platform, including large enterprises.

In addition to the payment expansion, Meta also plans to introduce its Meta Verified subscription program globally, enabling businesses to validate their authenticity and enhance their content visibility on users’ feeds. Initially available on Instagram and Facebook in select countries, the monthly subscription will cost $21.99 per Facebook page or Instagram account, or $34.99 for both.

Source: Reuters