WhatsApp Introduces New Reply Bar Feature for Status Updates

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is expanding its features once again. The app has recently rolled out a new reply bar feature for status updates, making it easier for users to interact with each other. This move brings WhatsApp even closer to its parent company’s other social platforms.

In the past, WhatsApp has added several features that have transformed the app into more than just a messaging platform. With status updates, channels, and more, it has become a comprehensive social media and business portal. Now, it seems to be taking inspiration from Instagram Stories introducing a reply bar for status updates.

According to leaked information from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the reply bar feature has been released to beta testers on Android and iOS. The reply bar appears at the bottom of status updates, allowing users to respond directly without the need to swipe up or use text messages or emojis.

It is reported that the reply bar feature is currently being tested with select beta testers on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.10.72 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.3. However, it is expected to be available for more users in the near future.

The leaked screenshot of the feature shows a reply bar that resembles the one found in Instagram Stories. Visually, they are nearly identical, further highlighting the similarities between WhatsApp and Meta’s other social platforms.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also working on other updates, such as the ability to share WhatsApp statuses on Instagram and the development of a username search feature. These continuous updates and improvements demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience and staying competitive in the messaging and social media market.