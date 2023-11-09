WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with New Call Feature

WhatsApp, the popular encrypted chat app owned Meta, has introduced a new feature that enhances privacy during calls masking users’ IP addresses. While Meta cannot listen to users’ calls due to the app’s encryption, WhatsApp previously had the ability to see users’ IP addresses, which raised concerns about privacy and security.

To address this, WhatsApp has rolled out an update that includes the “Protect IP Address in Calls” option, which provides an additional layer of privacy and security. This option ensures that users’ IP addresses are hidden from other parties on the call. The feature works routing the call through WhatsApp’s own servers instead of establishing a direct peer-to-peer connection between devices. By doing so, everyone’s IP address is effectively masked, safeguarding users’ privacy.

It is important to note that the trade-off for this enhanced privacy is a potential reduction in call quality. However, WhatsApp advises users to combine this feature with the “Silence Unknown Callers” option, which was introduced earlier to prevent zero-click exploits, spam calls, and cyberattacks.

The introduction of this new call feature adds to WhatsApp’s recent updates aimed at enhancing user privacy and security. These updates include the introduction of email logins, passkey support for Android, and the ability to log into two accounts simultaneously on the same device. By continuously improving its security features, WhatsApp strives to provide a safer and more private communication experience for its users.

