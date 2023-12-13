WhatsApp Enhances Business Communication Features in 2023

WhatsApp has been making strides in improving its business communication capabilities throughout 2023. The latest update introduces the ability for users to pin messages at the top of their chats for up to 30 days. This feature allows users to easily access important messages without having to scroll through their entire chat history.

To pin a message, users can press down on the desired message and select the “Pin” option. They can choose to pin the message for either 30 days or 24 hours. In group chats, admins also have the option to make a pin visible only to other admins.

The message pinning feature applies to all types of messages, including text, voice notes, images, polls, and videos. This provides users with the flexibility to prioritize different types of content based on their needs.

In addition to message pinning, WhatsApp has recently introduced other business-friendly features. One of them is an enterprise-friendly voice chat upgrade that allows users to host large audio calls with up to 128 participants. This feature is designed to be less disruptive than regular group calls, with in-chat bubbles that users can tap to join the call while still being able to continue messaging in the group chat.

WhatsApp has also been working towards enabling cross-platform messaging to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Although the specific details are yet to be confirmed, this move aligns with the platform’s ongoing trend of becoming more enterprise-friendly.

Other notable features introduced WhatsApp this year include call scheduling within group chats and screen sharing during video calls. These features aim to bridge the gap between WhatsApp and traditional business communication platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, providing users with more convenient and efficient communication options.

With these continuous updates and improvements, WhatsApp is positioning itself as a reliable and versatile tool for businesses to communicate and collaborate effectively.