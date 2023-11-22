WhatsApp Introduces Convenient Email Verification Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has just released an update that allows users to link their accounts to an email address for authentication purposes. This new feature, available in version 23.24.70 of WhatsApp for iPhone, offers an alternative method of verification when users find themselves in areas without cellular coverage.

To utilize the email verification feature, users can simply go to the Your Profile tab, select the Account menu, and tap on Email Address. It is important to note that the email address will solely be used for account access and will not be visible to other WhatsApp users.

Despite this new addition, having a valid phone number remains a requirement to use WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp is currently working on another feature that will enable users to create a username to share with others instead of relying solely on their phone numbers. While this feature is yet to be released, it shows WhatsApp’s dedication to enhancing user experience and providing additional options for account authentication.

In recent months, WhatsApp has introduced various updates to improve its service. This includes the launch of its macOS app, specifically designed to operate seamlessly on Mac computers. Additionally, WhatsApp now allows users to utilize two accounts on the same device, providing greater convenience and flexibility.

If you’re an avid WhatsApp user, be sure to update to the latest version of the app to enjoy all the new features that WhatsApp has to offer.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use email verification instead of SMS for WhatsApp authentication?

A: Yes, the latest WhatsApp update allows users to link their account to an email address for authentication purposes.

Q: Is my email address visible to other WhatsApp users?

A: No, your email address is only used for account access and is not visible to other users.

Q: Can I use WhatsApp without a valid phone number?

A: No, a valid phone number is still required to use WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to set a username instead of relying solely on their phone numbers.