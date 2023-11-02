WhatsApp Introduces Advanced Video Player to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging client, has recently updated its in-app video player with a highly requested feature. In the latest Beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.24.6), users can now skip forward or backward in a video simply double-tapping on either side of the screen.

This improved video player allows WhatsApp users to easily navigate through videos, similar to the gesture controls found on platforms like YouTube. By double-tapping on the right side of the screen, users can fast forward a video, while double-tapping on the left side enables them to rewind.

While the default skip time is set at 10 seconds, there is currently no option to customize this duration. However, given that WhatsApp primarily handles short video clips, the default setting seems appropriate.

Initially, this new feature is only available to a limited number of Beta testers for Android. However, it is expected to roll out to all users of the Android version in the coming days.

This update is another example of WhatsApp’s continuous effort to enhance the user experience with new functionalities related to multimedia content. Recent updates have included the ability to send HD videos and the introduction of instant video messages, which are end-to-end encrypted and can be up to 60 seconds in length.

WhatsApp remains at the forefront of messaging apps, consistently providing its users with new features and improvements. With the introduction of this advanced video player, WhatsApp aims to make video playback smoother and more convenient for its vast user base.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How do I skip forward or backward in a video on WhatsApp?

To skip forward in a video, double-tap on the right side of the screen. To rewind, double-tap on the left side of the screen.

2. Can I customize the skip time duration?

Currently, there is no option to customize the skip time duration. The default setting is 10 seconds.

3. Is the advanced video player available for all WhatsApp users?

Initially, the feature is only available to a limited number of Beta testers for Android. However, it is expected to roll out to all Android users in the coming days.