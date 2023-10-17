WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Android Users: Enhanced Security and Login Process

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows Android users to sign in using passkeys or access codes. This feature has been in beta phase since last month and is now available for all users from the stable version of the service. Users will be able to verify their identity through a passkey using their fingerprint, face, or numeric unlock code on their smartphone.

In order to make use of this new feature, Android users must have a device running Android 9 or higher, a Google account linked to the smartphone, the latest version of the Play Store installed, and the screen lock setting activated.

To create a passkey on WhatsApp, users need to open the app, go to Settings from the home screen, click on the Account option, and choose Passkeys from the dropdown menu. After selecting the “Create access key” button, users will be prompted to enter their device’s unlock PIN and grant permissions to scan their biometric information.

WhatsApp will store the identification data in Google’s Password Manager, making it available for use when reinstalling the app on a new smartphone. The deployment of this new feature will be gradual, with the platform promising availability for all Android users in the coming weeks. There is no information yet regarding the possible implementation of this function on iOS devices.

The introduction of passkeys WhatsApp provides users with an additional layer of security. Passkeys are short sequences of numbers or characters that are used to authenticate a user’s identity. They serve as a security code that ensures only approved devices can authenticate to use certain services.

This verification method is based on WebAuthn technology, which generates two separate verification keys. The first key is stored on the application or service’s website where the user has created an account, while the second key is private and hosted on the device used for identity verification.

Companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Adobe, and Nintendo already support passkeys, as do some password management services like Dashlane and 1Password. Experts predict that this system will become the industry standard in the near future.

Current passwords used people are one of the major security issues on the web. Year after year, the most popular passwords in data breach analyses include weak choices such as “123456789” and “password”. The use of weak and repeated passwords is one of the most significant vulnerabilities in online life.

Sources: WhatsApp, Google