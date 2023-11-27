Fake WhatsApp Account Impersonating District Collector in Cyber Attack

A recent cyber attack has seen the creation of a fake WhatsApp account impersonating the District Collector of East Godavari, K Madhavi Latha. The criminals behind this attack targeted Rajamahendravaram tahsildar Suswagatam, sending messages requesting money. The tahsildar acted swiftly, lodging a complaint at the two-town police station after receiving a call from the Collector’s phone number on Sunday.

During the call, the fraudster urged the tahsildar to transfer Rs 50,000 to a designated number and share a screenshot, claiming that a close relative had been involved in an accident. Recognizing the fraudulent nature of the call, the tahsildar suspected that the Collector’s phone had been hacked and promptly reported the incident to the Collectorate.

An official investigation was launched, with a formal complaint filed at the two-town police station. District Collector Madhavi Latha expressed her concern over unidentified individuals using her name to send malicious messages on WhatsApp from various phone numbers. She stressed the importance of caution for both the public and officials, advising against responding to such calls and messages.

